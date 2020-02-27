Mr. India Remake Row: Director Shekhar Kapur Poses An Important Question, Triggers Debate

Oscar-nominated director Shekhar Kapu's Mr. India, a Bollywood cult classic, has been in the news after director Ali Abbas Zafar announced that he is slated to helm a trilogy based on the iconic character of Mr.India immortalized by veteran actor Anil Kapoor.

The controversy has been going on for a while now and in the latest development, Shekhar Kapur posed an important question on his Twitter handle that triggered a heated debate with both agreements and disagreements.

"The argument on a remake of #MrIndia is not that no one took permission from me or even bothered to tell me. The question is. If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director’s very successful work, does the Director have no creative rights over what he/she created?," Kapur wrote. This attracted a lot of reactions from Kapur's followers.

One user wrote, "Sir, with all due respect when you sold the rights of the film then in legal terms you have no rights left. I think, in professional world - we all learn to move on. Thank you." Another user said, "It all depends on what agreement you signed with producer. If you don't have such agreement, I don't think director can claim anything if producer wish to remake or reuse the story/characters. Also I guess original story/screenplay not written by you, so you can't claim copyright."

Mr. India, which released in 1987, also featured Amrish Puri, Sridevi and Satish Kaushik.

'Mr. India' row: Shekhar Kapur nips film remake argument, says 'Sridevi was against it'

Reactions

Unfortunately NO 😡

You were paid for direction & you excelled !



If #mrindia had flopped miserably :

- Was it right on the part of producers to seek from you a part of their losses ?

- if the rights owner decides on #mrindia2 despite the first version flopping, will you object ? — B Sathish Kumar (@BSathis24525723) February 27, 2020

Depends on the law and the paper work you signed with the producers when the original film was being made no? Or are you making an emotional argument/appeal? — Sajid Khan (@TheKhakan) February 27, 2020

The producer has the rights.. he has paid you for your work..I am not against the Creator like you,But while making the movie, all you want is to make this film and you were not worried about what will happen after 25 years. — arun yuvaraja (@a4aruny) February 27, 2020

'Mr India' row: Shekhar Kapur reacts as fan says 'masses will put in crores to save film'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.