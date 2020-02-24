'Mr India' row: Shekhar Kapur reacts as fan says 'masses will put in crores to save film'

The news of a classic and one of the most favourite films of all time, Mr India, being recreated in a ‘trilogy’ by Ali Abbas Zafar was greeted with a mixed response. While a section of the netizens expressed delight, many were apprehensive if the same magic could be recreated. People connected to the iconic film, director Shekhar Kapur and Sonam K Ahuja, daughter of the lead actor Anil Kapoor, were forthright in expressing their displeasure.

READ: Ali Abbas Zafar Confirms Mr India Trilogy With A Twist & Never-seen-before Action Segments

Kapur was clueless about such a film being made, and shared how the new makers could only use it for a ‘big weekend’ and not the characters without the permission of the makers.

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

Sonam had termed it as ‘disrespectful and ‘underhanded’ because no had consulted her father or Shekhar Kapur. The actor had written how it was sentimental to Kapoor Sr and a part of his legacy.

Amid the row, as Shekhar Kapur lamented the lack of creative rights despite working with writers, actors and editors, a suggestion from Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli was to fight legally for directors’ rights. The former too got encouraged and stated that he was ready to test this legally.

Yes. It’s time to test this legally .. let’s do it .. https://t.co/b0GXWYWvks — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 22, 2020

READAli Abbas Zafar Confirms A 'Mr India' Trilogy, Fans Call It "the Most Awaited" Franchise

Reacting to Kapur’s statement, a fan came up with a suggestion that he should open a bank account for the legal expenses. Stating that he’d pay Rs 1100, the netizen felt people would deposit crores to ‘save the iconic film’ and honour his ‘creativity and honesty.’ Another was ready to pitch in Rs 2100, stating that Kapur was not ‘merely a filmmaker’ but one who inspired him with his posts and for creating the world ‘beautifully.’

The Masoom director was ‘moved’ by the love for the Sridevi-Anil Kapoor starrer. He, however, said that lot of top legal minds, who were fans of the movie, had already offered to help him.

Here are the posts

Thank you @jeetudhingra 🙏 I am so moved by your love for #MrIndia . I have had many top legal minds all over the world, who are fans of the film, offering to come fight this, so from the bottom of my heart. Thank you https://t.co/4OILkt8hKR — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 24, 2020

Thank you 🙏 it’s because of the love of people like you, that I am. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 24, 2020

READMr India Row: Shekhar Kapur Shares Amrish Puri Meme; Talks About Dealing With It 'legally'

It was also Sridevi’s death anniversary on Monday and an interview of hers also went viral on the day. The legend` had stated that she was not in favour of a remake of Mr India. The director said it was the ‘final word’ on Mr India remake.

READMr India Row: Fans Ask Sonam Kapoor If She Had A Word With Boney Kapoor, Actress Clarifies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.