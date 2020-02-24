The Debate
'Mr India' Row: Shekhar Kapur Reacts As Fan Says 'masses Will Put In Crores To Save Film'

Bollywood News

As 'Mr India' got into a row over being remade amid opposition, Shekhar Kapur was suggested to open an account to fight it legally. He was moved with the love.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Mr India' row: Shekhar Kapur reacts as fan says 'masses will put in crores to save film'

The news of a classic and one of the most favourite films of all time, Mr India, being recreated in a ‘trilogy’  by Ali Abbas Zafar was greeted with a mixed response. While a section of the netizens expressed delight, many were apprehensive if the same magic could be recreated. People connected to the iconic film, director Shekhar Kapur and Sonam K Ahuja, daughter of the lead actor Anil Kapoor, were forthright in expressing their displeasure. 

READ: Ali Abbas Zafar Confirms Mr India Trilogy With A Twist & Never-seen-before Action Segments

Kapur was clueless about such a film being made, and shared how the new makers could only use it for a ‘big weekend’ and not the characters without the permission of the makers. 

Sonam had termed it as ‘disrespectful and ‘underhanded’ because no had consulted her father or Shekhar Kapur. The actor had written how it was sentimental to Kapoor Sr and a part of his legacy.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Amid the row, as Shekhar Kapur lamented the lack of creative rights despite working with writers, actors and editors, a suggestion from Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli was to fight legally for directors’ rights. The former too got encouraged and stated that he was ready to test this legally. 

READAli Abbas Zafar Confirms A 'Mr India' Trilogy, Fans Call It "the Most Awaited" Franchise

Reacting to Kapur’s statement, a fan came up with a suggestion that he should open a bank account for the legal expenses. Stating that he’d pay Rs 1100, the netizen felt people would deposit crores to ‘save the iconic film’ and honour his ‘creativity and honesty.’ Another was ready to pitch in Rs 2100, stating that Kapur was not ‘merely a filmmaker’ but one who inspired him with his posts and for creating the world ‘beautifully.’  

The Masoom director was ‘moved’ by the love for the Sridevi-Anil Kapoor starrer. He, however, said that lot of top legal minds, who were fans of the movie, had already offered to help him. 

Here are the posts

 

READMr India Row: Shekhar Kapur Shares Amrish Puri Meme; Talks About Dealing With It 'legally'

It was also Sridevi’s death anniversary on Monday and an interview of hers also went viral on the day. The legend` had stated that she was not in favour of a remake of Mr India. The director said it was the ‘final word’ on Mr India remake. 

READMr India Row: Fans Ask Sonam Kapoor If She Had A Word With Boney Kapoor, Actress Clarifies

 

 

