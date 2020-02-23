Mr India Row: Shekhar Kapur Shares Amrish Puri Meme; Talks About Dealing With It 'legally'

Earlier this week, Zee Studios had announced that they have signed Zafar to helm a trilogy: "Mr India", based on the 1987 Shekhar Kapur-directed movie, which featured Anil Kapoor as Mr India and late Sridevi as a journalist.

A day after the trilogy was announced, Shekar expressed his displeasure over the project. "No one has even asked or mentioned to me about this film called 'Mr India 2'. I can only guess they they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film," he posted on Twitter.

On Sunday, the filmmaker took to his Twitter handle and shared a meme that shows how even 'Mogambo' (Amrish Puri's character in the original film) is surprised at the announcement of a remake. Kapur also replied to director Kunal Kohli who spoke about taking legal action to protect the rights of the film. Kohli wrote, "Javed Akhtar won a hard fought battle for the rights of lyricists and writers. Its time we did the same?" To this, Kapur said, 'yes, it's time to test this legally'.

Shekhar Kapur wrote: "We sit with writers from day one but are not the writer. Help actors hone performances but are not actors. Develop and create visual language of film. Slave hours over editing consoles. Directors lead and inspire every aspect of a film and have no creative rights?"

Kya Kaha? Mr India 2 ?? Is duniya mein koi aur Mogambo bhi hai ?? pic.twitter.com/Q0Bk6B8Vlq — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 23, 2020

Yes. It’s time to test this legally .. let’s do it .. https://t.co/b0GXWYWvks — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 22, 2020

Sonam Kapoor's reaction

"It's quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true, since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is," Sonam wrote on Instagram.

