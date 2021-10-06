On Wednesday, Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur recently took to her official Twitter handle and revealed that she has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming war drama film titled Pippa. She penned a heartfelt note and stated that the film will remain 'special' for her.

Helmed by Airlift fame Raja Krishna Menon, the film also features Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan.

Mrunal Thakur wraps up 'Pippa'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mrunal Thakur wrote, "A beautiful journey comes to an end and what I'm taking back with me is a bag full of memories. This one will be special." Later, the 29-year-old also took to her verified Instagram handle and shared her feelings about wrapping up her forthcoming film.

The Super 30 star dropped two pictures from the sets and penned a long note. She penned, "Playing Radha in #Pippa has been an experience that can’t be described in a few adjectives. I’ve only learnt & grown as an actor. While my part in this beautiful piece of art has been done, this spectacular project still continues & when it’s ready we can’t wait for you to witness it."

Mrunal's co-star Priyanshu Painyuli also took to his IG story and stated that he will miss working with her. He wrote, "It’s a wrap for @mrunalthakur on the sets of #Pippa! You are the most sweetest ever what a lovely fun time it was working with you. We will miss you."

Set in the backdrop of 1971's Indo-Pakistan war, the upcoming film stars Ishaan Khatter as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front. Mrunal and Priyanshu will be seen as Khatter’s on-screen siblings with Soni Razdan portraying the role of Mehta’s mother. The film is based on Brigadier Mehta’s novel titled The Burning Chaffees. The film's title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, which is popularly known as Pippa. Backed by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, the film kicked off its first schedule in Amritsar in September. The background music is scored by the iconic singer and composer AR Rahman.

Image: Instagram/@mrunalthakur