'Super 30' Actor Mrunal Thakur Says She Played A Mom Of 2 In A Commercial When She Was 18

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur has admitted that 2019 was a dream year for her. The actor won hearts with her performance in Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 which was a biopic based on the life of math genius Anand Kumar. She was also a part of cop drama alongside John Abraham titled Batla House. She confessed in an interview that it is still unbelievable that it has been also a year since she shot for both the films.

Mrunal Thakur says she played a mother of two when she was 18

The actor has two sports dramas in her kitty for this year, the first one is Shahid Kapoor's Jersey which is the official remake of Nani’s Telugu hit of the same name. Talking about Kapoor, she said that he is a sweetheart and is always supportive. She also added that since she has seen the original, she is often consulted by the director for inputs on the set now.

ALSO READ | Mrunal Thakur: Three Times The Super 30 Actor Stunned Fans In Indian Attire

The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial follows the life of a retired cricketer who is trying to make it to the national team from his early 20s to mid-30s. Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur play parents to a young boy and she is totally unfazed by playing a mother. Talking about this, she said that she has met girls who had kids in their early 20s and shared that even she played a mother of two in a commercial when she was 18 and said that it is all just acting.

ALSO READ | Abhimanyu And 'Super 30' Actor Mrunal Thakur Roped In For Umesh Shukla's 'Aankh Micholi'

The actor's second sports drama is Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan alongside Farhan Akhtar. Mrunal Thakur plays Akhtar's ladylove in the film. The film follows the life of a national-level boxer played by Farhan Akhtar. Mrunal revealed that they shot most of the film in Mumbai in one go so that the flow would not break. Acknowledging the challenge of juggling Toofan and Jersey, she said that the challenge was to make both the characters distinctly different.

ALSO READ | Super 30 Star Mrunal Thakur Says She's 'in Love'; Wants This Actor To Take Her Out On Date

ALSO READ | Mrunal Thakur Opens Up About Working With Shahid Kapoor In 'Jersey'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.