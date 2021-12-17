Mrunal Thakur, Shahid Kapoor Celebrate As 'Baliye Re' From 'Jersey' Garners 15 Mn Views

Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are all smiles as their latest music video on the song Baliye Re from their upcoming movie Jersey crossed 15 million views on December 17. The actors were seen celebrating the success of Baliya Re on their Instagram handles. The makers of the film Jersey had launched Baliye Re on 15 December 2021 and within two days the music video has become a super hit.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, both shared the success of their song on social media. Baliye Re, composed by Sachet-Parampara, has been sung by Stebin Ben. The music in the film has been topping the charts along with Mehram - the Jersey anthem - and the soothing romantic Maiyya Maine.

The record-breaking song Mehram became the second most-watched video globally within a week of its release. While Mehram has crossed 32 Million views, Maiyya Mainu has crossed 28 Million views.

'Jersey' to hit theatres on 31 December

Mrunal Thakur had shared the song earlier on her Instagram handle, captioning it, "Let there be nothing between you and love! Presenting our next song #BaliyeRe from #Jersey in theatres 31st December 2021! (sic)". Shahid Kapoor, too, shared the song on his Instagram and captioned the post, "This one wants to make me move. Super groovy Presenting the next song of our film #BaliyeRe #Jersey, in theatres 31st December 2021! (sic)"

Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, Mira Kapoor, too, is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film. Recently, she went the extra mile and played the film's track Mehram on the piano. She dedicated the song to her husband Shahid and his reply won hearts. Posting it on her Instagram handle, Mira captioned it, "Even if I can’t #SingWithShahid, I’d play for you my love @shahidkapoor Playing by ear, hope to get my hands on some chords and the sheet from @sachetparamparaofficial soon! (sic)"

Replying to his wife's post Shahid wrote, "I hear you in my heart."

Shahid will be seen in Jersey after his 2019 hit Kabir Singh, on New Year's eve. The film will get a theatrical release on 31 December 2021.

