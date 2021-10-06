Actor Mrunal Thakur who will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the upcoming war drama Pippa has wrapped up shooting for her portions in the film. The 29-year-old star shot for the upcoming film in Amritsar and Mumbai. Mrunal took to Instagram and shared two pictures from the sets of the film and expressed her ‘honour’ to be a part of such an amazing film. While Soni Razdan has also wrapped up her portion of the shoot, actors Ishan Khatter and Piyush Painyuli will continue shooting for the film directed by Raja Krishna Menon.

One of the pictures shared by Mrunal showed her posing in a still from the film while the other was with the director and the entire crew on the last day of the shoot. Captioning her emotions, she wrote, “Wrapped up the final leg of #Pippa This has been a super fun journey because of all the fun people I’ve worked with! Playing Radha has been a true delight! I can’t wait for all of you to witness this beautifully crafted piece of art by us! But before that, there are a few people who I can’t forget to give credits to the ones who made this journey what it was.”

Mrunal Thakur wraps up Pippa shooting, shares pics from sets

Mrunal's co-actor Piyush Painyuli commented below the post and wrote, “Raadddhhhaaa jaao padhai karo.” Going by her post, it seems that the actor will be seen playing the role of Radha in the film. Based on the book, The Burning Chaffees written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the upcoming film is a heroic tank battle film that underlines the bravery of the war veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the Eastern front during the Indo-Pak war of 1971, which led to the liberation of India's neighbour Bangladesh. Christened as ‘Pippa.’ Earlier, actor Ishan Khatter who will also be seen playing a key role in the movie, had treated fans with his first look from the film. In the poster, he is seen dressed as a soldier.

Meanwhile, Apart from Pippa, Mrunal will next be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster, Thadam. Having various remarkable characters to her name, this will be for the first time the Super 30 actor will be seen playing a strong-headed cop. Based on true events, this yet-to-be-titled thriller, directed by Vardhan Ketkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, will go on floors in October this year.

IMAGE: Instagram/@mrunalthakur/ishaankhatter