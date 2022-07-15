'Ms Marvel' To Return With A Second Season? Show's EP Reacts To Potential Return

Iman Vellani's Ms Marvel wrapped up with a breathtaking finale earlier this week, with fans now hoping for the MCU TV series to return with a second season. Ms Marvel introduced audiences to MCU’s first Muslim American superhero, Kamala Khan, an ordinary New Jersey teenager who gains her own magical powers from a bracelet found among some family heirlooms.

Talking about Ms Marvel Season 2, the show's executive producer Sana Amanat said there's so much she needs to explore in another instalment. Sana added that while Kamala Khan's journey will continue in the 2023 film The Marvels, she's rooting for her solo series to have a second season.

Will there be Ms Marvel Season 2? Show's EP spills beans

In an interview with The A.V. Club, via Pinkvilla, Sana Amanat spoke about a potential second season and the storylines makers would want to explore. "Oh my God, there's so much I would want to do in another season. Certainly more elements of Pakistan, the Red Daggers, and her family history. What happened when Hasan got on that train with baby Sana," she said. "I'm not going to lie, I've been very public about my wanting a season two. We'll see. I don't know," the producer concluded.

The #MsMarvel season finale is now on @disneyplus. Lots of emotions which I’ll post about later. But for now I’ll just say thank you for being with us. You all changed my life. pic.twitter.com/9PdraivhVc — sana amanat (@MiniB622) July 13, 2022

In another conversation with Games Radar, Ms Marvel's Kareem (Aramis Knight ) mentioned he'd be really keen on returning if a second season ever gets made. "I would love that," he said and added, "I definitely think Kareem has a future in the MCU. Yeah, I look forward to you guys seeing it and hopefully doing more. I hope we get season 2. I think we have a very good shot at it."

Created by Bisha K. Ali, Ms Marvel premiered on Disney+ last month, with its finale premiering on July 13, 2022. Apart from Iman Vellani, it also starred Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, Azhar Usman, and Rish Shah among others.

