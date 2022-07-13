'Ms Marvel' Episode 6 Twitter Review: Stunned Netizens Call It The 'best' Finale Ever

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios introduced its new teenage superhero in the miniseries Ms Marvel. The six-part series saw Canadian actor Iman Vellani take up the role of Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel. The miniseries began on June 8 and soon became a fan favourite because of its plot, characters and many cameos. Marvel Studios surely went the extra mile in bringing the South Asian culture in the right manner to the MCU.

With new episodes coming out every Wednesday, the Marvel miniseries has managed to create a massive buzz online. The first five episodes of the series successfully piqued fans' excitement level and they could not wait to watch its finale. The sixth and the final episode of Ms Marvel came out today, July 13, and has left fans in awe of the miniseries. Here is how netizens are reacting to the show, which was full of surprises throughout its first season.

Ms Marvel finale Twitter review

The microblogging site Twitter saw a plethora of reactions coming from Marvel fans as they were seemingly stunned by Ms Marvel's finale episode. Many viewers shared their favourite parts of the finale and shared their views on the same. A fan gave the show's final episode a "10/10" and wrote, "They name dropped Mutants, the X-Men riff, the way Ms. Marvel got her name, the post credit scene?? This finale was one of the best. Iman Vellani should be SO PROUD of herself. Superhero New Age show. 10/10."

Another mentioned the most unexpected cameo in the episode and wrote, "Oh what a finale... Kamala finally learned her name's actual meaning which led to her eventual hero name. The unexpected cameo and the word "MUTATION" is canon to the MCU at last!" A Twitter user shared a clip from the show and wrote, "This scene made the ms marvel finale one of the best i was literally like freaking out when i heard the x men music holy sh*t." Here is how others are reacting to Ms Marvel's last episode.

They name dropped Mutants, the X-Men riff, the way Ms. Marvel got her name, the post credit scene?? This finale was one of the best. Iman Vellani should be SO PROUD of herself. Superhero New Age show. 10/10https://t.co/vK6hjGBVsP — jovan ➡️ LOONA World Tour 🌙 (@artpunkk) July 13, 2022

Oh what a finale... Kamala finally learned her name's actual meaning which led to her eventual hero name. The unexpected cameo and the word "MUTATION" is canon to the MCU at last! 🌟⚡️#MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/Hnt3dpuxmN — Reika Shirai 🏳️‍🌈🦋👹💮 Callous Nightmare (@kabukibutterfly) July 13, 2022

Also this new suit for Carol is EASILY my new favorite Captain Marvel suit this is perfection all she needs now is the sash #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/n8tU0ieYnm — Jack (-_•) // ms marvel spoilers (@captaincupkicks) July 13, 2022

this scene made the ms marvel finale one of the best i was literally like freaking out when i heard the x men music holy shitpic.twitter.com/3jMPQ4MtaM — Mini yay (@volt_vfx) July 13, 2022

This is probably the best post credits scene in any Disney plus shows and THE MARVELS ERA BEGINS AGAHAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/Q9Prxpt8cd — Moosa⚡️💚 (@underooswebsss) July 13, 2022

