MTV Roadies: New Host Sonu Sood En Route To South Africa For New Adventures; Watch Promo

Touted as one of the most popular reality shows in India, MTV Roadies is back with another season. Promising a new ride of adventures with the brand new season, the show has also brought a new but notable face to host the newest edition. After Rannvijay Singha's exit from the show prompting other popular gang members like Neha Dhupia and rapper Raftar's exit as well, the show has now reportedly introduced a revamped format to make the journey exciting and entertaining.

As the hype around the venture continues to grow, the official social media handle of MTV Roadies finally released the first promo of the venture introducing seasoned actor Sonu Sood as the new host. Check out the video here.

MTV Roadies introduces Sonu Sood as new host

The promo video started with actor Sonu Sood being approached and convinced to host a popular reality show as he works out. Even after relentless efforts from the man, Sood continues to reject his offer. However, in the end, he reveals that he has already signed up for the show MTV Roadies as the new host.

The video was shared with the caption, ''New Season New Host New Adventures.'' It is set to premiere on April 8, 2022, from Friday to Sunday at 7 p.m. on MTV. See MTV Roadies promo video below.

More on Sonu Sood in MTV Roadies

As per PTI, the actor talked about his new venture as the host of India's number one adventure show, which has abandoned the gang leaders concept for the new season. Sonu Sood stated, ''MTV Roadies’ has redefined the meaning of adventure for viewers across the country, with high-octane tasks through every edition. The journey emphasises the importance of mental and emotional endurance along with physical strength, which is what drew me towards hosting the show,''

The 48-year-old further added, ''As we set aboard for South Africa, I look forward to a life-changing journey and putting contestants through unimaginable tasks to see if they have the willingness to come back stronger. The new season will be filled with twists and turns and leave viewers stunned as the path unfolds.''

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: Twitter/@MTVIndia