'Roadies': Sonu Sood Reveals What He Would Want To Add To The Reality Show As Leader-host

As the news about Rannvijay Singha quitting the MTV reality show, Roadies after being a host and leader for a couple of years, it was recently revealed that the iconic Bollywood actor, Sonu Sood will be taking over his place in the show. As the actor heads to Africa to shoot for the show, he opened up about how he would like to add value to the show.

Sonu Sood is also gearing up for a couple of movies namely Acharya, Thamilarasanm, Prithviraj and Fateh. In the Telugu film, Acharya, he will be featuring alongside legendary actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and others while in the Tamil movie, Thamilarasanm, he will play a pivotal role alongside Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi, Remya Nambeesan, etc. He will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj which is set to hit the screens on 10 June 2022.

Sonu Sood shares what he loves about reality shows

According to recent interaction with Mid-Day, Sonu Sood talked about his highly-awaited reality tv show, Roadies and mentioned that he had been following it for years. He also added that it was one of his favourite reality TV shows because it has an X factor and mentioned that this is what made him more excited about the association.

When asked about what does he like and hate about reality shows, he stated that reality shows had had an intimate touch to them where one could connect and get attached to the participants and their journey. He further shed light on the relatability value of the show and stated that this is what makes them successful among the audience. Sonu Sood then revealed that there was nothing he hated about reality shows and expressed his excitement about adding a new element to it.

As Rannvijay Singha has been hosting the show for years, Sonu Sood was asked how he was planning to change the show to which he stated that he didn't set his mind to change the show in any manner. However, he mentioned that would like to add his values to the game show, what he stands for and firmly believe as a person.

He stated, "Roadies doesn’t only test the perseverance of contestants, but also of the host. It is a challenging process, and takes a lot out of you. I have not set my mind to change the show in any manner. Having said that, I would like to bring a new set of value systems, perhaps. I want to add my values to the game show, what I stand for and firmly believe as a person. As a leader-host, I wish to bring my raw and real side to the audience, and stay true to myself while making a call."

While signing off, he even mentioned that he had great regard for TV and as an actor, he didn't believe in the division of the screen. Adding to it, he also stated that as long as he has a medium to showcase his craft, he doesn't mind whether it airs in theatre, TV or OTT.

