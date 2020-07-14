Mukesh Chhabra Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Says Will Never Get Calls From Him Anymore

It has been a month since actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Throughout the month, fans and celebrity pals have been sharing adorable memories that they have of the late actor. Among many others, director Mukesh Chhabra has been sharing many pictures and videos in remembrance of Sushant. He took to his social media to share a series of pictures with the late actor and penned down an emotional caption with it.

Mukesh Chhabra took to his Instagram to share a series of pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput from the sets of Dil Bechara. Most of the pictures are candid clicks where Chhabra is seen guiding Sushant on the sets. He wrote in the caption, "एक महीना हो गया है आज 😞 ‘’अब तो कभी फ़ोन भी नहीं आएगा तेरा ‘’ [sic] (It has been a month today. I won't even get calls from you anymore).

He earlier shared a series of different clicks from the sets of Dil Bechara. In the first picture, Mukesh Chhabra is seen writing something and has been clicked in action behind the camera in the second picture. In the third click, Chhabra is seen hugging a crew member while happily sporting a thumbs up for the camera. He wrote in the caption, "#dilbechara I know you are watching me ❤️". [sic]

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, aged 34, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His last rites took place at the Pawan Hands Crematorium in Mumbai on June 15. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation. Ankita Lokhande was brought in for questioning and clicked outside of Sushant's Bandra residence on June 16. Others including Mahesh Shetty, Rhea Chakraborty, and Sanjana Sanghi have also been questioned.

Sushant's family recently made a statement and announced setting up of a foundation to honour the late actor's memory. The statement announced that Sushant's childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial and all his memories will be collected there. Rajput's team also launched a website called SelfMusings in his honour that will collect his thoughts and quotes.

