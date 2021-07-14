Mukesh Khanna Questions Gajendra Chauhan Over 'Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award' Post

Dadasaheb Phalke is known as the 'Founder of Indian Cinema', and a prestigious award in his name is bestowed on the most accomplished names by the government. However, the late filmmaker’s name is being attached to numerous awards in recent times that has become a talking point. The latest was Gajendra Chauhan being honoured with one such award, and among those to express his displeasure was his Mahabharat co-star Mukesh Khanna.

Mukesh Khanna unhappy with Gajendra Chauhan’s ‘Dadasaheb Phalke Award’ post

Gajendra Chauhan had announced on Sunday that he had been honoured with the ‘Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award’. The former FTII chairman tweeted that the award was to honour him for his work in the Indian film industry. Many netizens poked fun at his post, stating that this was a ‘fake award’, and that only the word ‘Legend’ was added to it.

Mukesh Khanna also reacted by calling Gajendra Chauhan ‘adharmraj’ referring to the latter’s character of Yudhisthir in Mahabharat. His co-star, who played the character of Bhishma in the show, then wrote that Chauhan showed his 'ignorance and foolishness once again.

“He posted a photo with the trophy and said, ‘see I have won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award’. Calling him ‘moorkh’ (stupid), the Shaktiman star stated, “Even I have received this award twice years ago. But I did not tell anyone, because this is not the real award.”

अधर्म राज ने एक बार फिर अपनी अज्ञानता और मूर्खता का प्रदर्शन किया। ट्रोफ़ी के साथ अपनी फ़ोटो ट्विटर पर डाली कि देखो देखो मुझे दादा साहेब फाल्के अवार्ड मिला !!!अरे मूर्ख ये तो दो बार मुझे बरसो पहले मिल चुका है।परंतु मैंने किसी को नहीं बताया।क्योंकि ये अवार्ड असली नहीं नक़ली हैं !! pic.twitter.com/MSKLIS2bl8 — Mukesh Khanna (@actmukeshkhanna) July 13, 2021

The duo had clashed last year too after Chauhan and Khanna over the latter’s comments on The Kapil Sharma Show. When the former poked fun at the latter’s disapproval of the content of the show, Khanna had fumed and called Chauhan as ‘adharmraj’, a ‘sycophant’ and that he was defending the show in the hope of getting films.

Khanna posted pictures of his trophies from the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Award that he won in 2016 and 2017. Earlier this year, many like Sushmita Sen and Adnan Sami had also been honoured by the same award.

Rajinikanth was declared the winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year, and the other recipients of the prestigious honour include Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, among others.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.