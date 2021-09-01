Mumbai Court Remands Actor Armaan Kohli To 14-day Judicial Custody In Drugs Case

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli has been remanded to a 14-day judicial by a Mumbai court on Wednesday. The actor was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday as drugs were recovered during the NCB raid at his residence in Mumbai. Prior to his judicial custody, Armaan Kohli was in NCB custody for 24 hours following his arrest, which was further extended to Wednesday.

After the raid at Armaan Kohli's residence, the actor reportedly gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by the agency. NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede informed that the actor was taken into custody for questioning under the NDPS Act after drugs were recovered from his residence.

Drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh, who had earlier been arrested in the same case, was also sent to the custody of the NCB for a day on August 29. Both were produced again before the court on August 30, wherein Armaan Kohli's custody was extended till September 1. Notably, two suppliers from the Juhu area were intercepted by NCB with an intermediate quantity of MD, a day after Armaan Kohli's arrest.

NCB arrests six more people with Bollywood links

The NCB team on Tuesday also arrested six more people, one of whom is a Nigerian actor named Sunday Okeki alias Sunny. He has worked in several Bollywood movies such as Golmaal and Kick. He is also allegedly known to be close to several Bollywood celebrities and has worked with them as a bodybuilder and a bouncer. He was arrested from Nallasopara with intermediate quantities of narcotic substances like Mephedrone (MD) and Ecstasy. The six person's links to Armaan Kohli and his supplier Ajay Raju Singh have been established.

A supplier of MD with commercial quantities was arrested from Nallasopara named Uba Chinoso Wizdom for supplying MD to Ajay Raju Singh. Another accused by the name of Nwachiyaso Israel Nwachukwu alias Sam was arrested with intermediate quantities of cocaine from Goregaon for supplying drugs to Armaan Kohli. He is known to be the kingpin of the African Drug cartel, and the cocaine seized from him has South American origin. An NCB official was said to be injured in the operation. Two consumers are also arrested in this case. One is a hotelier and another person named Mohammed Ajaz Sayyed alias Chiya Bhai, who is arrested with an intermediate quantity of MD from Juhu, he is the supplier of Singh, Armaan Kohli’s supplier. This nexus came to the fore after Ajay Raju Singh was arrested.

Among the operations carried out by the NCB, actor Gaurav Dixit, who was absconding for a long time, was also intercepted on the intervening night of August 30 and 31. MD, a small quantity of 'Charas' and some tablets of MDMA/Ecstacy were recovered from Gaurav Dixit. The NCB team has busted six modules of the Mephedrone (MD) network in Mumbai in the last few days, wherein commercial MD from various suppliers and peddlers has been seized.