Mumbai: Former Model Accuses Jackky Bhagnani, 8 Others Of Sexual Assault; FIR Filed

A Mumbai-based model has filed a complaint against nine prominent Bollywood stars for alleged rape and molestation at the Bandra police station. According to reports, among the nine accused are actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, photographer Colston Julian, founder of talent management company Kwan Entertainment Anirban Blah, and Krishan Kumar of T-series.

Former model files FIR against Jackky Bhagnani, eight others

The model has claimed that the alleged sexual harassment took place between the period of 2014 and 2019 under the pretense of giving her acting opportunities. After the complaint, the police have registered the First Information Report (FIR) under Section 376 (committing rape repeatedly on the same woman) and 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway in this case.

According to reports, the other names in the complaint include Nikhil Kamat, Sheel Gupta, Ajit Thakur, Gurujyot Singh, Krishna Kumar, and Vishnu Induri. The model revealed that she met the accused on various occasions. The FIR mentions that she was sexually assaulted by Colston Julian while the others have been accused of molestation by the complainant.



The FIR states that while Jackky Bhagnani molested the victim in Bandra, Nikhil Kamat harassed the complainant at a plush hotel in Santacruz. It also claims that Sheel Gupta allegedly sexually harassed the model in a building in Andheri in 2015. According to various media reports, the model had approached Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 10, Dr. Maheshwar Reddy, who directed an officer at Andheri Police Station to record her statement. After the statement was recorded, the matter was then forwarded to Zone 9 DCP office in Bandra, as most of the alleged incidents had taken place in their jurisdiction during 2013-2019.

However, Ajit Thakur and Colston Julian have denied the claims by the former model and accused her of blackmail.

IMAGE: JACKKYBHAGNANI/Instagram/ Representative Image

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.