Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai Gyms Shut But Shahid Kapoor Gets Access; Netizens Unimpressed

In a big step to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government ordered the closure of cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur cities from Friday (March 13) midnight.

Making the announcement in the state Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the government was invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897. As of now, nine people tested positive to coronavirus in Mumbai and the metropolitan region. The number of positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 33 on Sunday.

Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' shoot suspended amid coronavirus scare, actor tweets message

Meanwhile, looks like the gym was open for Shahid Kapoor on Sunday despite Maharashtra Government's strict orders. Going by the viral picture shared by photojournalist Shadab Khan, the actor was spotted at a Bandra gym, AntiGravity Club, on Sunday evening. The reports suggest that he was accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput. In the picture, Shahid is seen doing an intensive workout in the VIP section. The reports suggest that the gym was shut all day but opened for the couple at around 5.30 PM and on spotting paparazzi around, the chose to leave from a different exit door.

AntiGravity club owner Yudhishthir spoke to a leading tabloid and asserted that Shahid was a 'close friend' who had come to get some equipment and he was only showing him the right way to use it. He also clarified that the club has not broken any rule and have been shut since Friday.

Further Yudhishthir said that they often work out at each other's houses and it was 'just friends chilling on a Sunday evening'.

Maharashtra Health Minister reviews preparedness at hospital treating Coronavirus patients

Netizens React

This is highly irresponsible of whichever this gym is and of @shahidkapoor. How can they take govt. advisory so lightly? Just speaks of the privilege that some people have over others. #CoronaAlert pic.twitter.com/Ycn8GL6PEG — Saurabh Rathore 🌗 (@SauReal) March 16, 2020

why did u go to gym only preaching not practicing — rosy (@shirosy29_rosy) March 16, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.