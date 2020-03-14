Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' shoot suspended amid coronavirus scare, actor tweets message

The team of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is the latest to swing into action amid the coronavirus scare. The makers have decided to ‘suspend’ the shoot, so that the cast and crew can be safe at home and help in curbing the spread of the virus. The Kaminey star also urged his fans to be ‘responsible’ and be ‘safe’.

Shahid took to Twitter to share the update about the shoot being postponed for now, to ensure the safety of the cast and crew and prevent spread of the virus.

Here’s the tweet:

At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe.❤️🙏 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 14, 2020

PTI quoted a source revealing that the shoot has been called off for the next 2-3 weeks.

Shahid had been shooting for the film in Chandigarh. Previously, updates about the film, like his first look, videos from practice session and his injury on the sets, had gone viral.

Jersey is a cricket-based film, the remake of the Telugu film of the same name starring Nani. The film is being helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had directed the original, and the movie is gearing up for release on August 28, 2020. The remake also stars Mrunal Thakur.

Earlier, the shooting of Salman Khan-Disha Patani-s Radhe: Your Most Wanted in Thailand was reportedly postponed. Reports also claim the shoot of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra has been put off for the moment. Many films down South have taken a similar decision.

Theatres in Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Mumbai and Jammu have been asked to remain closed, amid the virus outbreak.

Among the other events to be affected by the coronavirus, have been the postponement of the IIFA Awards and the release of Sooryavanshi scheduled for later this month.

India has reported two deaths and 82 cases of the coronavirus/COVID-19. Across the world, over 5000 have lost their lives in the pandemic and the number of cases are over 1 lakh.

