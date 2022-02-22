Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Meets Disha Salian's Family; Mother Complains Of Defamation

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar met the family of Disha Salian, the celebrity manager who allegedly committed suicide in 2020. Salian was the ex-manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, who also died under mysterious circumstances a week after her death.

There have been multiple versions of both the deaths, some linking the two incidents and alleging foul play, though the police have claimed that it was a suicide, while the Central Bureau of investigation is still probing the death of the actor.

Her mother requested the officials to ensure that politicians don't defame Disha Salian. Along with the mayor, members of the state women's commission were also present during the meeting.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar meets Disha Salian's mother

Mayor Kishori Pednekar met Disha Salian's family in Mumbai on Tuesday. Disha Salian's mother Vasanti Salian submitted a letter to Pednekar, and two members of the State Women's Commission who were present along with her.

"I have lost my only daughter. These people are defaming us. They are dragging my daughter's name in their politics," Vasanti Salian was quoted as saying by PTI. "This should stop. Let us live peacefully... We will be compelled to take certain steps if this goes on," she added.

Disha Salian's death

Disha allegedly jumped off her highrise in Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. Numerous people had demanded a CBI probe into her death as well, one even moving the Supreme Court for it. The whereabouts of the people who reportedly attended the party, including Disha's fiance Rohan Rai, after which her death took place, had come under lens too.

However, the Mumbai Police closed the investigation last year, asserting that there was no foul play involved in the death. The Salian family had issued a statement urging people not to spread 'fake rumours' around her death just days after the unfortunate event.

"We are satisfied with the investigation. Last time also we faced problems due to the media and politicians. So please leave us alone," Disha Salian's mother said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka and Meetu had joined a protest seeking 'justice' for his death on Monday. The CBI, in its last statement on SSR's death anniversary on June 14, had said that they were still investigating the case and that they had not ruled out any angle.