'Mumbai Saga' Box Office: John Abraham And Emraan Hashmi Starrer Faces Drop On Day 6

Mumbai Saga, which released on Friday, March 19, 2021, received fair reviews from the critics and the audience. However, reports suggest that due to an increase in the amount of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and other States, the film is not performing well at the Box Office. On Day 5, the film's Box Office remained stable, but on Day 6, it faced a slight drop.

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, tweeted the figures, revealing that the film has so far grossed Rs 12.60 crore in six days of its release in India. His tweet on March 25, 2021, read, "#MumbaiSaga Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr, Tue 1.47 cr, Wed 90 lacs. Total: â‚¹ 12.60 cr. #India biz." Take a look at his tweet below.

More about Mumbai Saga's collection at Box Office

It had been almost a year since cinemagoers had seen a full-fledged entertainer on the big screen, and Mumbai Saga was expected to be a crowd-pleaser given its popular appeal and a huge ensemble cast including John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. While promoting the film, the actors emphasised the importance of seeing the action entertainer in a theatre. They were also seen selling tickets at the Box Office in a Mumbai theatre to encourage people to see the movie on the big screens.

The film had a strong turnout in the afternoon and evening shows across Maharashtra on Sunday, according to Box Office India. single-screen cinemas had a 40-50 per cent occupancy rate, with a seating capacity of 50 per cent. If there had been no occupancy limits, the film starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi would have earned more money.

About Mumbai Saga plot and cast

Sanjay Gupta's latest film is set in the 80s and 90s and tells the tale of how Bombay became Mumbai. The film features John in the role of a gangster named Amartaya Rao, while Emraan plays a police officer named Vijay Savarkar. Besides, John and Emraan, Mumbai Saga also features Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amol Gupte, Rohit Roy, Prateik Babbar, Shaad Randhawa, and Gulshan Grover, among others.

Promo Image Source: Emraan Hashmi Instagram