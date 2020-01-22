'Mumbai Saga': John Abraham's Stony-hearted All-black Look As A Gangster Entices Fans

Weeks after posting his first look on social media, John Abraham is back with his gangster avatar from Mumbai saga. Dressed in an all-black outfit, the still shows the actor looking stylish & dreamy all at once. His physique also grabs eyeballs in the fitted shirt. Shot in Mumbai's Ballard Pier, the picture gives off some major 80s vibes.

John's new picture from Mumbai Saga

You can only do so much with the styling of your star.

What brings the character alive is his ATTITUDE.

Which our man John has no shortage of. 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/UZwpj4wC7i — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 22, 2020

In a statement earlier, Sanjay Gupta said, "25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one such story that needs to be said on screen."

Set in the 1980s-'90s, the film revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai. The film also features John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Rohit Roy. It will hit the theatres on June 19, 2020.

John Abraham who essayed the role of ACP Sanjay Kumar, based on real-life supercop ACP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, in his latest outing Batla House will essay the role of a gangster in Mumbai Saga. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year and fans are extremely excited to see Abraham don the gangster look.

Filming begins today... #MumbaiSaga stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Sameer Soni and Amol Gupte... Directed by Sanjay Gupta... 19 June 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/OcTOfwAsn2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2019

