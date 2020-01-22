The Debate
'Mumbai Saga': John Abraham's Stony-hearted All-black Look As A Gangster Entices Fans

Bollywood News

Weeks after posting his first look on social media, John Abraham is back with his gangster avatar from Mumbai saga looking ruthless in an all-black outfit

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai Saga

Weeks after posting his first look on social media, John Abraham is back with his gangster avatar from Mumbai saga. Dressed in an all-black outfit, the still shows the actor looking stylish & dreamy all at once. His physique also grabs eyeballs in the fitted shirt. Shot in Mumbai's Ballard Pier, the picture gives off some major 80s vibes. 

READ:  'Mumbai Saga': John Abraham As A Gangster & Emraan Hashmi As A Cop Impress Netizens

John's new picture from Mumbai Saga 

In a statement earlier, Sanjay Gupta said, "25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one such story that needs to be said on screen."

Set in the 1980s-'90s, the film revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai. The film also features John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Rohit Roy. It will hit the theatres on June 19, 2020.

READ: Kaabil Director Sanjay Gupta Alleges Threat By Neta On Mumbai Saga Set

John Abraham who essayed the role of ACP Sanjay Kumar, based on real-life supercop ACP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, in his latest outing Batla House will essay the role of a gangster in Mumbai Saga. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year and fans are extremely excited to see Abraham don the gangster look. 

READ: Mumbai Saga: The John Abraham & Emraan Hashmi-starrer Goes On Floors

READ: Jackie Shroff Gets Replaced By Mahesh Manjrekar In Mumbai Saga

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
