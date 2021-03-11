'Mumbai Saga': Meet The Entire Star Cast Behind This Power-packed Film

Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead is an upcoming movie that revolves around the events which led to the transformation of Bombay to Mumbai. Set around the 1980-90s the film depicts the era of Mumbai which was drowned in dirty politics, crime, gangsters, and filth. Let's meet the men behind the creation of Mumbai Saga.

The men behind the creation of the world of Mumbai Saga

From John Abraham to Suniel Shetty, Mumbai Saga is led by a rich set of actors who are all ready to rock the screens with their power-packed performances. John Abraham plays the role of Amartya Rao whereas Emraan Hashmi plays the role of officer Vijay Savarka. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta who produced, directed, and wrote Mumbai Saga expressed his feelings about the project. According to a media statement, he said " While narrating a story soaked in reality, one has to ensure that no aspect is barred from representation. For instance, when I was working on the story of Mumbai Saga for years together, the only thing that held my hand was the belief that I have to be true to the story, and I have to depict all the stakeholders in the story the way they were back in the day. Every character is a mix of several individuals who existed at that time in the said space. They’re real and yet, larger than life”.

T-Series producer Bhushan Kumar also talked about the vision of Sanjay Gupta. He said "The one thing about Sanjay Gupta’s writing and direction is his ability to blend reality with fiction. I have enjoyed how his cinema takes on a 'reality' ride with lots of masala and seetis. Mumbai Saga is an amalgamation of the reality Mumbai faced in the 80s and 90s with the tweak of fiction in it.”

Apart from a strong lead, actors like Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Gulshan Grover also play crucial roles in the movie. Suniel Shetty and Mahesh Manjrekar play the role of Sada Anna and Bhau respectively whereas Gulshan plays the role of Nari Khan. Amole Gupte plays the role of Gaitonde and Prateik Babbar plays the role of Arjun. Other actors such as Rohit Roy, Shaad Randhawa, Sandesh Jadhav, and Vivaan Parashar also play important roles in the movie. Mumbai Saga is all set to hit the theatres on March 19.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.