'Mumbai Saga's' Vivaan Parashar Shares Why He Chose To Struggle As An Outsider

Vivaan Parashar is all set to make his grand debut in movies with the upcoming action crime movie Mumbai Saga. The movie features a star-studded cast with John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal playing key roles. Vivaan Parashar in his exclusive interview with Republic World talked about why he decided to follow the struggles of an outsider despite being the son of popular Indian filmmaker Pankuj Parashar. For all the people who are curious to know about what the Mumbai Saga actor had to say about it, here is everything you need to know about it.

Vivaan Parashar reveals why he chose to follow the struggles of an outsider

During the interview, Vivaan Parashar was asked about his journey in Bollywood so far and why he chose to follow the struggles of an outsider. The actor responded by saying, “My dad, always told me that you have to go about it your own way and you have to do things your own way because my dad is somebody who does not believe in picking up a call and asking people and taking favours and even I don’t want to do that." READ | 'Mumbai Saga' set to release in theatres on March 19 amid rumours of delay

"Today if I think about it ideally at the age of 22 and 23 my dad would have normally made a lot of calls, then I would have been out there or he would have launched me himself for example and got some financial distributors on board and then put me in as a lead but my dad never believed in doing that and I also never believed in doing that because I don’t like it. I don’t like the fact that my dad needs to do that or go out of his way to make calls,” he added.

The actor further went on to say, “If I am good enough, somebody will spot me and somebody will give me that opportunity. No matter how much time it takes. From the age of 12 till the age of 25, I have no problems in saying that I waited that long and getting that one big break. Because I felt I was prepared from my end. Again I am not saying that I am ready but I was prepared to go through it.”

He further added that “The journey has to be your own. It is very difficult, it is tough when you go that way but eventually now that I look back I would not have it any other way actually”

Vivaan Parashar in Mumbai Saga

Vivaan Parashar's movie Mumbai Saga release date is March 19, 2021. He plays the role of Sadashiv in the Mumbai Saga cast. During the interview, he was also asked about his role in the movie and the Mumbai Saga cast. Vivaan Parashar shared that, “As far as the role is concerned what I am allowed to reveal is that we are playing gangsters from the 1980s and 1990s. As the story indicates it is about the rise of a gang and how they become gangsters in Mumbai and what happens after that. At that time it was Bombay and then it became Mumbai. So that is what the story is about. I am playing one of the gangsters from that era.”

