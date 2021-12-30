Mumtaz Declines Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Offer To Perform In 'Heeramandi' For THIS Reason

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated for release next year, the filmmaker has already moved to his next project, Heeramandi. The new film is one of the most talked-about ventures in the industry and Bhansali has begun casting for the web series. Reportedly, yesteryear star Mumtaz was approached for the series. According to Bollywood Hungama, the veteran star has declined the offer.

Mumtaz declined Sanjay Leela Bhansali's offer to perform in Heeramandi

As per the report, a source close to the development revealed Bhansali had approached the actor, however, she 'is in no mood for a comeback.' The source added that she has rejected the offer to play a prominent part of Bhansali's lavish costume drama, Heeramandi for Netflix. The report suggests the role offered to Mumtaz was a pivotal role that required the screen legend to perform an elaborate Mujra. However, the star declined stating her husband would not like her dancing at her age.

Heeramandi is exclusively developed for the online streaming giant, Netflix. The series will consist of a total of seven episodes of one hour each in the first season. It will be followed by the second season in 2022. The first episode is helmed by Bhansali and he may also helm the second one and the closing episode of the series. The rest of the episodes will be directed by Vibhu Puri, who served as an assistant to the filmmaker.

We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi IS COMING TO NETFLIX 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JH5cAJT0Vm — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 10, 2021

The series will reportedly be set in pre-independent, undivided India, in the Heeramandi area of Lahore, which is now in Pakistan. Earlier, while speaking to Variety about his upcoming project, Bhansali said, "It is a huge saga about the courtesans of Lahore, it is something I was living with for 14 years. It's very vast and ambitious."

The outlet also reports that the series "will explore themes of love, betrayal, succession, and politics," and will be set in the 'kothas' or brothels in Heeramandi. It further states that Heeramandi will witness "three generations of courtesans," while making Bhansali's extravagantly theatrical style of filmmaking prominent. Speaking about the "scale" of the upcoming project and how he was "ready" for it.

