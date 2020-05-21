Mumtaz Says She Does Not Know Why People Keep Spreading Her Death Hoax; Read Details

Veteran actor Mumtaz is the lastest prey to a death hoax. After the rumour of her death spread, her daughter Tanya Madhvani took to her social media to rubbish all the rumours and assured everyone that she is healthy and safe. The actor became a victim of a similar death hoax last year and cleared everything up in an interview.

Mumtaz on her death hoax

In her recent interview, she said that she is hale and hearty and is alive. Mumtaz said with a laugh that she is glad someone called to check officially. According to the death hoax, the actor had passed away a night before and her funeral was due on Saturday. Recalling the last time she fell prey to a similar hoax, the star said that she does not know why people deliberately keep doing it and asked if it was some kind of joke.

Talking about the last year it happened, she said her family was shaken and everyone called in. She added that her near and dear ones were all in different parts of the world and it traumatised all of them. She said that this year the lockdown has kept her safe with her family in London and added that her relatives around the world got worried when they read the news. She further said that she will go when her time comes.

Mumtaz said that her family would officially tell everyone when it happens for real. Adding that it won't be a secret, she said that she is sure that it will be all over the place. She said that everyone has to face death someday and added that she cannot wrap her head around these hoaxes that make rounds once or twice a year. She said that the least people could do is ask her nephew or sister about her.

The yesteryear actor wondered who thought of spreading an insensitive hoax when the world is fighting a pandemic. She revealed that she is not even stepping out of the house and said that her kids have been taking good care of her. Mumtaz added that her health is great.

In her earlier conversation with a leading daily, Mumtaz mentioned that she would like to visit India like she does every other year. She said that her knee has been giving her trouble and she might consult a doctor for surgery while she visits. Adding that it is nothing immediate, she said that she would love to visit her old colleagues and friends in the city. She clarified she would do it only when the time is right.

