Music Composer Vanraj Bhatia Passes Away, Smriti Irani Offers Heartfelt Condolences

Veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia, who has composed songs for television shows like Yatra and Bharat Ek Khoj and more, breathed his last on May 7. The 94-year-old noted composer passed away after a brief illness, a former colleague told PTI. Actress turned politician Smriti Irani took to Twitter and condoled the death of the composer while recalling his marvellous work.

Smriti Irani pays tribute to Vanraj Bhatia

While mourning the huge loss, the Union Minister wrote, “Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans.” The virtuoso who scored the music for Shyam Benegal classics like Ankur and Bhumika, lived alone at his apartment at the Rungta Housing Colony on Napean Sea Road. After graduating from the Elphinstone College here, he trained in western classical music in London and Paris.

Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya , Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans. ॐ शान्ति 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 7, 2021

Post returning home, Vanraj joined the advertising world, working for a phenomenal 6,000 ad jingles, most famously the La laaala la refrain for a soap endorsement filmed by a waterfall. He was also the one who created the soundtracks for Aparna Sen's 36 Chowringhee Lane and Kundan Shah's Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. He also scored some mainstream movies like Ajooba and Damini.

In his old age, Vanraj had composed an opera titled Agni Varsha which was performed in New York. He was also a recipient of the National Award for Best Music for Govind Nihalani's TV series Tamas and also the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. He received the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2012. Earlier, the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) had come to the aid of the music composer following reports about Vanraj’s declining health and poor financial condition through a web portal. According to various media reports, the legendary composer was facing trouble while walking properly and was unable to get treatment due to a lack of funds.

(Image credit: PTI)

