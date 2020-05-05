Neha Dhupia Enjoys Paint Date With Daughter Mehr, Calls Her A 'piece Of (he)art'; See Pic

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia broke the internet with the most adorable picture from her paint-date with daughter Mehr. The photo has Neha Dhupia bent over to kiss her daughter as they can be seen with paint smeared all over them. Fans and followers of the actor poured all their love for the adorable pic through the likes and comments.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap and Bollywood actor Dia Mirza have all hearts for the photo that Neha Dhupia has captioned, "Piece of (he)-art ❤️".

The actor showers love for her daughter every time she posts a picture or video with her. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi surprised everyone by getting married in an intimate Sikh wedding ceremony in 2018 and gave birth to Mehr in the same year in November.

Recently when Mehr turned 17 months old, both Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi took to their social media handles and shared their wishes for the little one in the cutest way possible. While Neha shared her fan moment with Mehr, Angad posted an adorable bathtub video of the little munchkin.

