South Indian actor Naga Chaitanya who was shooting for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, has finally wrapped up the schedule. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan. The Telugu actor marked the celebration with a cake-cutting session with Aamir Khan and the entire team. A video of Naga Chaitanya cutting the cake and Aamir feeding a piece to him is doing the rounds on social media.

In the upcoming film, Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing the role of Aamir Khan’s friend in the Army. Naga Chaitanya began shooting for his Bollywood debut, Laal Singh Chaddha, in July, 2021. The actor flew to Ladakh for the shoot and has been spending time with Aamir Khan and the entire team. After almost a month, the Savyasachi actor has wrapped up his portions. Aamir Khan and his team surprised him with a cake-cutting session. A video shows Chaitanya cutting the cake and Aamir coming forward to feed him a piece of cake.

Naga Chaitanya earlier revealed that he will be seen playing the role of Bala, Aamir Khan’s friend. For his role, the actor had to go through rigorous training and build his physique. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi was finalised for the role. However, he had to walk out of the film due to date issues. Apart from Aamir Khan and Chaitanya, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The film will release in theatres on Christmas 2021. The story of the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is adapted from the Hollywood flick, Forrest Gump, which is based on Winston Groom's novel of the same name.

Previously, Mona Singh also took to Instagram and shared a video while bidding her goodbye to the entire team and crew of the film after announcing her wrap-up. The video was a compilation of all the memorable moments from the sets of the film that also featured Aamir and Kiran Rao along with others. She wrote, "And it's a wrap on 'Laalsinghchadha' for me, goodbyes aren't easy especially when you've had such an amazing and magical experience. Thank u team #laalsinghchaddha for so much love (sic)," followed by a heart emoji.

