Nakuul Mehta Reviews Ranveer Singh's '83', Latter Recalls Duo's Acting Course Days

Nakuul Mehta recently took to Twitter and gave Ranveer Singh's latest sports drama 83 a glowing review. He called it a 'cinematic gift' and the lead actor also replied to his tweet. He thanked him for his kind words and also recalled their 'struggling days' at the beginning of their careers.

Nakuul Mehta reviews Ranveer Singh's 83 movie

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actor Nakuul Mehta headed to Twitter and mentioned the film 'finally' took him back to a cinema hall after two years, and said the film was 'worth it'. He called Ranveer the 'greatest chameleon of our generation/all time' as he praised him for his role of Kapil Dev in the film. He wrote, "It took #83theFilm to finally get me back to a theatre after 2 full years and Oh boy was it worth it! Thank you @kabirkhankk for this cinematic gift. To the greatest chameleon of our generation/all-time @RanveerOfficial, thank you for your art! The boys played SO WELL. To a brilliant team/ ensemble put together by the rock-solid @CastingChhabra Firing all the right cylinders match after match/ series/ film et al! Mazza aagaya paaaji! #83TheFilm"

Calling him his 'dear brother', Ranveer thanked him and mentioned they had 'come a long way'. He recalled how the duo would attend acting classes in their initial days in the film industry as he replied to his fellow actor's review. he wrote, "Thank you, dear brother! We’ve certainly come a long way from the acting courses together during our struggling days!" 83 has been receiving great reviews from the film fraternity and fans across the country.

Nakuul Mehta was recently in the news after his 11-month-old son, Sufi tested positive for COVID and was taken to the ICU. The actor's wife, Jankee Parekh recently took to social media to share her son's health update after she and her husband both began showing symptoms of the virus. As she penned down the entire ordeal, she wrote, "Thank you my superhero for inspiring us by your resilience & that goofy smile which makes every storm seem so trivial in comparison."

