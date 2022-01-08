Ranveer Singh Gives Sneak Peek Into Making Of 83's Iconic Scene; 'We Are Part Of Miracle'

Ranveer Singh was recently in the news after his most recent film 83. The film saw the Bollywood star take on the role of Kapil Dev, the captain of the Indian cricket team, who led India to its glorious World Cup win in 1983. In the latest video shared by the actor on social media, he can be seen speaking to his co-stars at the Lord’s stadium, where the memorable moment took place.

Ranveer Singh shares glimpse of Lord’s stadium

On Saturday, Ranveer Singh shared a video on his social media accounts, in which he was seen giving his co-stars a pep-talk as he stepped into the shoes of the then Indian captain. As the team stood at Lord's, the actor told them to 'Let this moment sink in'. The 36-year-old actor mentioned that they were about to replicate one of the 'greatest moments in our history as Indians' and told them they were all 'part of a miracle'.

The Gully Boy actor said, “However you see it. Whoever you are, whatever you are, an actor. How much love, respect, reverence you have for what you do. Just sink in. Let this moment sink in. You are here, at Lord’s, replicating this legendary, epic moment and one of the greatest moments in our history as Indians and we are part of a miracle. The fact that we are here today doing this. Round of applause for Kabir Khan." The clip then saw some of the most crucial moments from the film that took place at the stadium.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the much-love actor opened up about the success of his film and got teary-eyed as he spoke. He compared the love and support he received for the sports drama to a 'wave, a tsunami'. He stated that the positivity he received after the release of the film was like an 'absolute avalanche'. The film also starrer his wife Deepika Padukone as his on-screen wife, Romi and also saw Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree take on pivotal roles.

(Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh)