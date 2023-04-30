Namashi Chakraborty Opens Up On Privilege Of Being Mithun Chakraborty's Son

Newcomer Namashi Chakraborty, son of Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali, says while he is aware of his privilege of being born to actor parents he aims to chart his own path in the film industry. In a country where film stars are worshipped, Namashi believes it is easy for a star kid to get a launch but only talent can decide their future.

“Being born to a superstar is a privilege because once they know who your father and mother are, you are automatically special. We are a star-struck society, there is a reason why movies are celebrated. I don’t feel the pressure. If I act well, I will be known by myself.

“Today, we don’t hear anyone saying, ‘Ranbir Kapoor is the son of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’, or ‘Alia Bhatt is Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter’, we know them for their talent. My father had no one to back him. The bottom line is, if you are talented, you will make it, no matter what,” the debutant told PTI in an interview.

Namashi’s maiden feature is “Bad Boy”, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film, also starring newcomer Amrin Qureshi, released on Friday. The 30-year-old actor said his father had warned him about the “bumpy” ride in the film industry.

“He knew before I did that I wanted to be in movies because I have been a filmy kid. When I started my journey, he said, ‘You look like a guy who is prepared for a lot of things but Mumbai city can break you down in seconds, so be prepared for the worst and always prepare yourself for the best. It will be a bumpy ride’,” he added.

Several auditions and rejections later, Namashi bagged “Bad Boy” in 2019. “My first audition was for a film that was never made… After all those years of hustle, I landed ‘Bad Boy’. To have a film and be on a set as a hero is no less than an achievement. People might think, ‘He is a star kid and he is trying to be humble’, (but) it is a great moment to be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, who has given some classics. It is a dream come true. It was surreal,” he said. Like Namashi, Amrin, 24, also spent years before she got her first lead role in “Bad Boy”.

“Before ‘Bad Boy’, I got a project, but it didn’t happen. I took a break for a year, did a few classes, and brushed up my skills. I don’t think I could have asked for a better debut than ‘Bad Boy’… I take pride in saying that I am the lead actress,” she said.

Going forward, both the actors want to be part of films that present them in an unconventional avatar. “I would love to work with new-age directors, who are bringing a new narrative in the movies,” Namashi said. “I want people to take me more seriously. The next film I choose will be more acting oriented where my character is strong,” added Amrin. “Bad Boy” is produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi of Inbox Pictures.