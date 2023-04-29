Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt To Be Accompanied By A Special Companion? Actress Drops Hint

Alia Bhatt has been making waves on social media as she preps for her anticipated Met Gala 2023 debut. The actress took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures of herself with her furry friend, Edward, as they gear up for the biggest fashion event of the year. Will Alia's cat be her special companion at the Met? Only time will tell.

Alia recently took to social media to share some adorable photos with her pet cat, showcasing their pre-Met Gala bonding. In the pictures, Alia could be seen donning a stunning black-coloured gown. She held Edward with both her hands in the first picture, while the second one had Alia holding her pet in her arms as she planted a kiss on its cheek. The first pic was captioned, "Prepping for the Met", while she wrote in the second pic, "with my own Coup-Ed."

Karl Lagerfeld's cat to be at Met Gala 2023

It has been reported that designer Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette Lagerfeld will be at the Met Gala. The feline, who was famously adored by the late designer, is reportedly being considered for an appearance at the event. Choupette's agent exclusively confirmed to The Post that Karl's cat has been invited to 2023 Met Gala.

While it remains to be seen whether Choupette will indeed make an appearance, it's clear that this year's Met Gala is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated events in the fashion calendar. With stars like Alia Bhatt gearing up for the event, fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the jaw-dropping fashion moments that may follow. BLACKPINK stars Jennie and Rose will also be Met Gala and they were snapped at the NYC airport.

Met Gala 2023 theme

The date of Met Gala 2023 has already been decided, and the theme has been revealed to be: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." It is dedicated to the iconic German fashion designer who was a frequent visitor to The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. He passed away in 2019. All guests will pay tribute to him with their outfits and styling.