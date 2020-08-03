Nargis Fakhri Chills Like A Boss-lady As She Gives A Glimpse Of Her 'sunday-funday' Outing

Nargis Fakhri recently shared pictures of her enjoying her Sunday. The actor posted pictures of enjoying a drink in a restaurant in Ney York City. She was seen all glammed up as she posed for pictures. She was dressed in a black knitted top with fur sleeves paired with a ruffled skirt. She accessorised the look with big white hoops and a black sequinned bag. Not to miss the funky sunglasses and the dark lip colour that made her look even more stunning.

The actor posted three pictures in the same look. In the two pictures, she was seen enjoying her drink, while in the third one, she is seen striking a boss-lady kind of pose. The actor posted the picture with the caption, “It’s Sunday Funday. I’ll drink to that. #cheers 🥂”.

Nargis Fakhri's film Torbaaz

Sanjay Dutt's film Torbaaz is one of the 17 Indian films along with series which have been announced by the OTT streaming platform Netflix on July 16, 2020. The film will also star Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev in a pivotal role. Nargis went on to share her first exciting look from the movie on her Twitter.

In her look, she can be seen donning a white kurta along with a colourful shrug and a blue dupatta wrapped around her head. The motion poster further has her discussing something about Sanjay's character in what looks like a desert. Some locals from that particular place can be seen standing alongside them. Take a look at the Rockstar actor's tweet.

Twitter : A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It's almost time to play! #Torbaaz pic.twitter.com/EECdFXqGAS — Nargis (@NargisFakhri) July 17, 2020

Nargis Fakhri shares a stunning picture with a beautiful thought

In the recent past, Nargis Fakhri shared a stunning picture of her where she was seen wearing a sequinned bralette, layering it with a white blazer. She was seen donning a cat eye-liner look and a sleek hairdo.

Nargis Fakhri shared the post with the caption, "I do not dwell in the past & I do not dream of the future, i only focus on the present moment." Furthermore, she added Hermann Hesse's quote from Siddhartha which read as "Have you also learned that secret from the river; that there is no such thing as time? That the river is everywhere at the same time, at the source and at the mouth, at the waterfall, at the ferry, at the current, in the ocean and in the mountains, everywhere and that the present only exists for it, not the shadow of the past nor the shadow of the future."

