Nargis Fakhri's 'I Need A Vacation' Picture Screams 'Wow', Asks Fans An Important Question

Rockstar fame Nargis Fakhri shared a stunning picture in a green & black bikini from her Maldives vacation on Instagram. She captioned it saying she needs a break and wrote, 'Dreaming of a new destination to see'. She further asked her fans an important question: "What’s your favorite place in the world??". Venice, Alaska, Hawaii, Iceland, Israel, Kenya, and New Zealand were some of the options suggested by her fans.

Nargis Fakhri shared a video on her timeline and wrote: “My first ever stand up comedy setI have a fear of standing on stage in front of people. “Stage fright” i took a comedy class to help me build some confidence to get over this fear. My birthday is coming up and i wanted to make a list of things that scare me so i can beat the fear!! And now i will share it with you!This was me at my most vulnerable! I was shitting my pants up there but i did it! And i want to share my accomplishment with you all. Hope u like it and if you don’t that ok too.”

She was recently trolled for her weight gain but actress Nargis Fakhri says she does not let online vitriol affect her. The actor, who revealed that she had gained 40 pounds, says she likes to stay away from the limelight when she is not working. "I don't care or give a damn about criticism. We are too much in limelight. So, during my downtime I like to be relaxed and not focus on these things. If someone thinks that I will get busted with trolls or criticism... Sorry, but it is not going to happen," Nargis told PTI. The 37-year-old actor says she is fine with fewer but interesting films. "I like being in an incognito mode until I have an opportunity to be back with a bang."

