Natasa Stankovic Enjoys Cardio At Gym, Hardik Pandya, Son Agastya Keep Her Company

Actor Natasa Stankovic often takes to her social media profile to share adorable pictures and videos of her son, Agastya with her husband and cricketer Hardik Pandya. On Thursday evening, once again Natasa shared an adorable clip of the father-son duo that is sure to leave you in awe. Natasa Stankovic is an avid fitness enthusiast and makes sure to hit the gym daily to maintain a healthy lifestyle. On May 6, her gyming session continued in the presence of her son and husband.

Agastya and Hardik Pandya accompany Natasa Stankovic

In the clip shared by her, Natasa can be seen performing her usual cardio exercise. Soon, the camera shares a glimpse of Agastya in a baby carrier with father Hardik. While the cricketer smiles at the camera, the couple’s adorable munchkin watches closely about what’s happening around him. Here’s taking a quick look at the Instagram story shared by Natasa Stankovic:

Another recent post shared by Natasa showcases Hardik Pandya and little Agastya bonding happily with each other. Natasa tagged Hardik Pandya in the video, calling him her "everything". In the clip, Agastya can be seen in a playful mood bundled up in his father’s arms. He lovingly cuddles and hugs Hardik, who is trying to make him laugh. When the post surfaced online, Pandya dropped a sweet compliment on the post that read, “My Everything”. Check out the video shared by her below:

About Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

It was in the month of January 2020 when Hardik Pandya took the internet by storm when he announced his engagement with reality TV star and actor Natasa Stankovic. Later that year, in the month of May, they announced their pregnancy saying, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes”. The couple welcomed their firstborn on July 30, 2020, and announced the news on social media for their fans.

(Image: Natasa Stankovic's Instagram)

