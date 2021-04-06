Natasa Stankovic Is All Hearts For Husband Hardik Pandya's 'PJ' Look | See Picture

Natasa Stankovic is head over heels for her husband Hardik Pandya. Recently, the cricketer uploaded a picture where he is wearing blue nightwear and paired it up with white shoes. In the caption, he wrote, "PJ’S are cool too". While other fans went on to appreciate his look, wifey Natasa couldn't stop herself from dropping a comment. The couple is often seen leaving comments on each other's post. Check out what she wrote.

Natasa Stankovic leaves a comment on husband Hardik's post

(Image Courtesy: Hardik Pandya's Instagram post)

Earlier, Natasa took to her Instagram account to post pictures from her vacation. The post includes pictures of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic riding a Golf cart with their son Agastya. Check it out.

About Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

On January 1, 2020, the couple announced their engagement and since then their social media is filled with mushy pictures. Earlier, Natasa shared their version of the #DontRush challenge on Instagram. The adorable video on Natasa Stankovic's Instagram also featured their son Agastya. In the video, Natasa and Hardik are spotted dancing on the song Don't Rush while the cricketer took Agastya in his arms as the father-son duo danced together. Natasa looked stunning in her white crop top and blue high-waist jeans paired with white sneakers. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya was dressed in an all-black ensemble and white sneakers. The video has over 1 million views. Check it out.

After registering their first win against England in the ODI series, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were spotted having a small pool party. Natasa shared a picture as well as a reel while enjoying in the pool as she raised the glam quotient. In the pictures, Natasa was seen sporting chic black shades as she had a cool drink by her side. She stunned in an off-shoulder black swimsuit.

In the Instagram reel video, Natasa was seen flaunting her look as she made a grand and sensual exit from the pool. She added Justin Beiber's song Peaches in the background. Take a look at the video shared by Natasa below.

Promo Image Source: Natasa Stankovic's Instagram

