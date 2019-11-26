Natasha Poonawalla Often Posts Photos With Her Bollywood BFFs. Here's A Look

Natasha Poonawalla is an Indian philanthropist and fashionista, a socialite and a billionaire wife. She attends all major fashion events across the world and is also known to top the guest list of these events. Known for her looks, she loves experimenting with it. Although she has not appeared in any Bollywood films yet, she is often captured in photos with many celebrities. Being friends with almost all the Bollywood celebrities, she is known to host star-studded parties. She is best friends with actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and many more from the fashion industry. The star often posts pictures with her Bollywood BFFs on her social media handle.

Natasha Ponawalla: Series of pictures with her Bollywood BFFs

The picture she posted with the Kapoor sisters from Malaika Arora’s party

Another picture she shared with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Birthday post for Karishma Kapoor

Birthday post for Sonam Kapoor

A picture with Amrita Arora

A selfie with Shilpa Shetty

Mom’s day out with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their kids

