Natasha Poonawalla Often Posts Photos With Her Bollywood BFFs. Here's A Look

Bollywood News

Natasha Poonawalla is a Bollywood fashionista who is often snapped with many Bollywood celebrities. Here are a few pictures as shared by her with the celebs.

Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla is an Indian philanthropist and fashionista, a socialite and a billionaire wife. She attends all major fashion events across the world and is also known to top the guest list of these events. Known for her looks, she loves experimenting with it. Although she has not appeared in any Bollywood films yet, she is often captured in photos with many celebrities. Being friends with almost all the Bollywood celebrities, she is known to host star-studded parties. She is best friends with actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and many more from the fashion industry. The star often posts pictures with her Bollywood BFFs on her social media handle.

Natasha Ponawalla: Series of pictures with her Bollywood BFFs

The picture she posted with the Kapoor sisters from Malaika Arora’s party

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla) on

Another picture she shared with Kareena Kapoor Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla) on

Birthday post for Karishma Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla) on

Birthday post for Sonam Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla) on

A picture with Amrita Arora

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla) on

A selfie with Shilpa Shetty

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla) on

Mom’s day out with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their kids

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla) on

