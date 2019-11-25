Kareena Kapoor Khan: The Good Newzz Actor Does Not Mind Being The Subject Of Gossip

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most famous and talked-about actors in Bollywood. She is very audacious when it comes to choosing her scripts and has demonstrated this on various occasions. The Good Newzz actor has openly accepted the title of the Gossip Queen. Read more to know about what KKK has to say about herself.

READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan: The Actor's Best Casual Looks You Must Check Out

The Good Newzz actor does not mind being the subject of gossip

When the Good Newzz actor visited the set of the famous talk show Koffee with Karan, where the host Karan Johar talks about a variety of things and asks several questions to the B-Town celebrities who come visit him for a coffee, some light fun, and for promoting their movies and series, she accepted that she is a big-time talker and is into gossips. Reportedly, during one of her interviews, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked an interesting question in a short quiz. The question was that whether she would like to be subjected to gossip or prefer not to be talked about at all and she responded that she would choose the first option any given day. When asked why she replied that when people talk about you it suggests that you are important and that she does not care about what others have to say to her. This was a savage reply to the question, a fan of the actor said in a social media post.

READ | Another Quirky 'Good Newwz' Report: Kareena Kapoor's Deepti Batra Is Totally Relatable

Bebo's upcoming movie

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the Comedy flick Good Newzz. The movie will feature Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles along with Bebo. On 18 November, the official trailer of the film was launched by Dharma Productions. Being directed by Karan Johar, the movie is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film is set to release on December 27, 2019.

READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Reacts To The Ajay Devgn And Saif Ali Khan Starrer Tanhaji

READ | Akshay Kumar Responds To Aamir Khan's 'Good Newwz' Review On Twitter And It's A Must-see

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.