Natasha Poonawalla Shares Met Gala 2022 BTS Clip, Gigi Hadid Hails Her Team's 'dedication'

The recently held Met Gala 2022 saw several popular personalities walk the red carpet and steal the show with their spectacular and out-of-the-box looks. Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla donned a Sabyasachi outfit as she embodied the theme ‘gilded glamour’ at the event. She has now shared a glimpse into what went on behind the scenes as she geared up for the ceremony and Gigi Hadid seemed impressed by the 'dedication' her team put in.

Gigi Hadid impressed by Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala 2022 look

Natasha Poonawalla took to her Instagram account and shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse as she posted a video of her team preparing her for the biggest night in fashion. They were seen painting her nails, doing her make-up, combing her hair and also putting on her iconic headgear that turned heads on the red carpet. She expressed her gratitude to her team and thanked them for making it all possible. She wrote, "More talent packed in a room than it can contain. Behind the magic of that red carpet, there’s a team that shares your dream, and of course, helps you put your best foot forward. Big thank you all the geniuses, dreamers, weavers and artisans who made this possible!" Gigi Hadid, who also donned a spectacular outfit for the event took to the comments section and hailed her team as she wrote, "This was dedication!!"

Watch Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala BTS video

Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala 2022 outfit details

Natasha Poonawalla wished to interpret the Met Gala theme with an Indian gaze that was all about multi-culturalism and authenticity. She donned a Sabyasachi Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier, which was paired with a sari and trail. The designer also contributed to the businesswoman's vision as he celebrated Indian craftsmanship through her look. She donned a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari, whose trail was embroidered with delicate silk floss thread. It also hosted embellishments of bevel beads, crystals, sequins and more. Sabyasachi shared pictures of her look and wrote, "For me the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala"

Image: Instagram/@natasha.poonawalla, @gigihadid