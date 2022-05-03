Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla Celebrates Indian Craftsmanship In Sabyasachi Outfit

Met Gala 2022 has kicked off in style with stars gracing the red carpet by keeping their best fashion foot forward. A bevy of Hollywood stars is raising the bar of fashion with their sartorial choices to match up with this year's Met Gala 2022 theme which is 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion.' Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla who has had a history of attending the 'biggest fashion night', rocked the red carpet in a Sabyasachi outfit.

According to Sabyasachi, Natasha Poonawalla’s vision was to interpret the dress code ‘gilded glamour’ with an Indian gaze that revels in its multi-culturalism and authenticity. Natasha, thus, seemingly wore a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier paired with a custom Sabyasachi couture sari and trail.

Natasha Poonawalla dons Sabyasachi outfit at Met Gala 2022

The ace designer contributed to Natasha’s vision by celebrating Indian craftsmanship with a gold handcrafted printed tulle sari and trail embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, and semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins, and appliquéd printed velvet. The jewellery is a curation of custom pieces from Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectibles from Sabyasachi’s Curiosity Art & Antiquity Project—crafted using traditional techniques with precious and semi-precious stones.

Sabyasachi who is quite fond of the Indian traditional outfits wanted to give a unique twist to the 'versatile garment' and hence he experimented to make the sari a fashionable global icon. “For me, the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala.”, Sabyasachi Mukherjee had earlier said in a statement. Previously, Natasha was spotted walking the Met Gala 2020 red carpet in a funky white off-shoulder gown that just left the viewers on the red carpet stunned by her beauty.

IMAGE: Instagram/natasha.poonawalla