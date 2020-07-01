National Doctor's Day: Preity Zinta, Lata Mangeshkar Express Gratitude To Doctors

Preity Zinta and veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar thanked the doctors and their contributions to the society amid the ongoing pandemic on the occasion of National Doctor's Day. Preity shared a post on social media and lauded the sincere efforts of all the doctors and healthcare workers. Lata Mangeshkar hailed the doctors for standing constantly with the people in the unsettling times.

Preity Zinta & Lata Mangeshkar's posts for doctors

Preity shared a picture of herself while wearing a mask and wrote that nothing else than wearing a mask and wishing the doctors can be the best way. While captioning the post, she wrote that actions speak louder than words, and wearing a mask and thanking the doctors is the best way to appreciate their hard work and relentless efforts that they have put in during the harsh times. At last, she concluded the post with a small message for her fans that its time that people should spread love and not the virus.

Actions always speak louder than words. The best way to THANK 🙏 and appreciate all the doctors and healthcare workers out there is by wearing Masks and keeping yourself and everyone around you safe. Spread love and not the virus ❤️ #nationaldoctorsday #thankyou 🙏 #Ting pic.twitter.com/PUMUXMEEeQ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 1, 2020

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the Lag Jaa Gale crooner also took to the micro-blogging site and thanked the medical staff and doctors for keeping the people safe and healthy. At last, she extended her heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors for their work towards the people and the country.

Namaskaar,

Be it day or night..sunshine or rain..And specially in such unsettling times, the doctors have risen above all this and kept us safe and healthy.

My heartfelt gratitude to all the doctors.

Happy Doctors Day 🙏🏼 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 1, 2020

Apart from the two stars, Salman Khan also extended his wishes on the special day. Salman Khan took to social media and wrote a thank you note for doctors on this National Doctor’s Day. He wrote that he would like to say a thank you to all the doctors in the country. He added that he would like to express his gratitude to doctors for their dedication and sacrifices. He further called doctors as the strongest pillars in his note. Salman Khan wrote, “Aaj #DoctorsDay hai, meri taraf se saare doctors ko dil se shukriya. Aapke dedication, or aapke sacrifices k liye! Thank you for being the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic!”. (sic)



Every year, National Doctor’s Day is marked on July 1 across India. Each year has a theme attached to it and this year, the country will be celebrating doctors' contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. This day is established to honour the contribution of doctors in the life of individuals and communities. Doctors across India are honoured on July 1 every year for providing relentless service to the society throughout the year.

