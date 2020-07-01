Salman Khan Thanks Doctors For Being The 'strongest Pillars Of Our Country' During COVID

The entire country is celebrating National Doctor’s Day today on July 1, 2020. To mark the occasion, several celebrities poured in their heartfelt wishes on this special day including Bollywood actor Salman Khan. He took to his social media earlier today to pen a heartfelt note for the contributions of doctors.

Salman Khan thanks doctors in a heartfelt note

Salman Khan took to social media to pen a heartfelt thank you note for doctors on this National Doctor’s Day. He wrote that he would like to say a thank you to all the doctors in the country. He added that he would like to express his gratitude to doctors for their dedication and sacrifices.

He further called doctors as the strongest pillars in his note. Salman Khan wrote, “Aaj #DoctorsDay hai, meri taraf se saare doctors ko dil se shukriya. Aapke dedication, or aapke sacrifices k liye! Thank you for being the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic!”.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s note here:

Aaj #DoctorsDay hai, meri taraf se saare doctors ko dil se shukriya. Aapke dedication, or aapke sacrifices k liye! Thank you for being the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 1, 2020

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap also took to her social media to pen a note on National Doctor’s Day today. He shared a picture from her last chemotherapy session. She further wrote, “I never knew #doctorsday even existed earlier, but my recent health ordeal has made me value all of them so much!”. She further mentioned how if it was not for the current situation then she would have paid a visit to her doctor with a box of chocolates again.

Every day, National Doctor’s Day is marked on July 1 across India. Each year has a theme attached to it and this year, the country will be celebrating doctors' contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. This day is established to honour the contribution of doctors in the life of individuals and communities.

Doctor's Day is celebrated each year by the Indian Medical Association. National Doctor’s Day is perceived in India as an appreciation and gratitude for the important roles and responsibilities that doctors play in our lives. This significant day also highlights and conveys awareness to the public about the important and valuable work doctors do in saving lives.

