National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut Wins Best Actress For 'Manikarnika' And 'Panga'

The winners of the 67th National Film Awards were announced on March 22, 2021, and Kangana Ranaut bagged the best actress award for Manikarnika and Panga. The ceremony was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the winners were announced in a press conference at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, on Monday.

About Panga

Panga revolves around "a family who laughs, cries, dreams together and remains by your side to make your dream come true". The film also stars Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill. Kangana essayed the role of a kabbadi player in the movie, while Gill played Kangana's husband.

Panga could reportedly garner only Rs 40 crore at the box office. In 2020, Kangana admitted feeling disappointed initially for the film's low response. Looking at the brighter side, Kangana in an interview revealed that even though the film had a small release, she is happy that at least the movie could see its release at the box office. However, Kangana Ranaut admitted that she felt bad initially about the movie being so cluttered at the box office. The actor was also disappointed with the lack of theatres that the movie got.

The Fashion actor also revealed that looking at the scenario now, she is glad that it got released anyways. The actor also was thankful that the movie released now instead of in the year 2021 along with another 3 or 4 films of hers.

About Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana underwent a rigorous and "exhaustive" physical and emotional exercise to tap into the character of Rani Lakshmibai, one of the key leaders in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut, the film Manikarnika is about the story of Rani Lakshmibai, who was one of the leading figures of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 and her resistance to the British Rule. The film starred Kangana Ranaut, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi in lead roles.