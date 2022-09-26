Happy Navratri 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages, Pictures And Whatsapp Status

The Hindu festival of Navratri is observed every year in the Ashwin month, which usually falls in September or October. The festival is celebrated with immense pomp and fervour across the country as devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga. The devotees pray for happiness, prosperity, peace and joy for their loved ones.

According to Hindu mythology, the festival is also celebrated to commemorate Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasur. The nine days of the Ashwin month, which begins from the new moon, are devoted to Goddess Durga's nine avatars. Devotees observe fasts and perform various forms of dance, including Dandiya and Garba, on the occasion of Navratri. As Navratri 2022 is set to be celebrated from September 26 to October 5, here are wishes, images, greetings, messages and more to send to loved ones.

Happy Navratri wishes and messages

Maa Durga bestows the inherent treasure of celestial attributes or virtues. Navratri greetings!

Fame, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment are just a few of Maa Durga's 9 forms of blessings for you and your family. Wishing you a Happy Navratri.

May Goddess Durga shield you and your loved ones from harm. I wish you a bright and beautiful Durga puja.

It's time to welcome Maa Durga and thank her for all of her glory and blessings, which she has bestowed upon us all year! Happy Navratri 2022.

May Maa Durga bestow health, money, happiness, and prosperity upon you and your family. Navratri Greetings!

Wishing you a joyous and prosperous Navratri, and may this festival bring you joy and success. Happy Navratri 2022!

May Maa Durga grant you the power, knowledge, and courage to conquer any challenges in your life. Have a happy and prosperous Navratri.

Happy Navratri Whatsapp status

This year, may you have the finest of times, festivities, and success. Best wishes for a happy, prosperous, and peaceful Navratri.

I wish you and your family a lot of joy and happiness on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. Greetings on the occasion of Durga Puja!

May Maa Durga bless your life with a plethora of joyous blessings. Happy Durga Ashtami, everyone!

May the Goddess shield you and your loved ones from harm. I wish you a bright and beautiful Durga puja.

Wishing you a wonderful Durga Puja full of joy and prosperity. Warm greetings to all.

This year, may you have the finest of times, festivities, and success. Best wishes for a happy, prosperous, and peaceful Navratri.

