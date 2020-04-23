From Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Bhumi Pednekar, Actors Who Tried Their Luck In Horror Flicks

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar and several other actors have now established a firm footing in the Indian film industry. These actors have proven their talent with their several groundbreaking performances in the movies. These actors have also tried their luck in horror flicks. Let's take a deeper look into it below

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is among the most versatile actors. The actor has appeared in several movies now and has made a name for himself in the industry. He has starred in several films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kick, and Motichoor Chaknachoor, among the others. He has also appeared in the 2013 horror film Aatma. However, the movie did not do well at the box office and was said to have poor writing.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is now among the popular actors in the Indian film industry, The actor has a firm footing and is popular for her incredible sense of style and charming looks. The actor has also come a long way in Bollywood.

She was worked in several films alongside actor Ayushmann Khurrana now. The actor appeared in the 2020 horror flick Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and is helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. The movie had moderate success at the box office.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao is also among the most talented actors in Bollywood. The actor has also appeared in several movies now and has established a firm position in the industry. The actor appeared in the 2018 horror flick Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor.

Stree was a popular movie that told the tale of the people of Chanderi, who live under the constant fear of a supernatural entity.

