Bhumi Pednekar Or Hansika Motwani: Who Aced The Yellow Summer Dress Better?

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is popular for slaying in every outfit she picks. From her exclusive collection of sarees to her long maxi gowns, Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in every look. Similarly, actor Hansika Motwani also knows how to style her stunning outfits and carry them with elegance. Bhumi Pednekar had posted a picture in a yellow floral gown while Hansika Motwani too shared a picture in a similar dress on her Instagram account. Take a look at who styled the outfit better.

Bhumi Pednekar or Hansika Motwani: Who wore it better?

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar wore a yellow floral print dress that reached her ankles. She wore a large pair of jhumkas and completed her look with minimal makeup. Bhumi Pednekar wore a bindi and went for a nude shade lipstick that made her look gorgeous. She wore a pair of flat shoes to complete her outfit. Bhumi Pednekar tied her hair in a half waterfall braid and let her hair down.

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani, on the other hand, wore a light yellow maxi dress that had blue floral prints on it. She wore a brown belt on her waist that made her outfit look stylish. She paired her full sleeve dress with large gold earrings. Hansika Motwani wore a pair of heels with her outfit and curled her hair at the ends.

Both the actors opted for large earrings to go with their outfit. While Bhumi Pednekar went opted for flats, Hansika Motwani paired her outfit with heels. Hansika Motwani chose to part her hair and curl it towards the end while Bhumi Pednekar let her long curls down.

