Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Irrfan Khan Paired Up For These Projects

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan are two of Bollywood celebs who carved their niche in the industry without any filmi background. Both the versatile actors are known for their stellar performances. Honoured with various prestigious accolades, Nawazudddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan have broken many stereotypes with their impeccable acting skills. Having said so, check out the duo's best work together.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Movies Where He Played A Die-hard Romantic; 'Munna Michael' & More

Movies when Nawazuddin and Irrfan Khan teamed up

The Lunchbox

Penned by Ritesh Batra, The Lunchbox is a romantic film starring Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The film was a huge success at the box office. The Lunchbox was screened at International Critics' Week at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, and later won the Critics Week Viewers Choice Award.

Also Read | Tabu and Irrfan Khan’s most memorable films that are too good to miss; see list here

Paan Singh Tomar

Paan Singh Tomar is an Indian biographical film based on the life of an Indian soldier named Paan Singh Tomar. He was an athlete and won gold medals at the Indian National Games seven times in a row. The film is helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and produced by UTV Motion Pictures. Irrfan Khan plays the title role, of Paan Singh Tomar. Whereas Mahie Gill, Vipin Sharma, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are part of the supporting cast.

Also Read | 'Angrezi Medium': Dinesh Vijan opens up on release despite COVID-19, reveals Irrfan's take

The Bypass

Starring Bollywood actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Irfan Khan, and Sundar Dan Detha, the film is helmed and written by Amit Kumar. The Bypass is 2003's short silent Bollywood film. The film was screened at the Edinburgh International Film Festival and Aubagne Film Festival. The Bypass is a story two friends who stay by the stranded road "Bypass" and a corrupt police officer. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sundar Dan play the two friends. Irrfan Khan is seen as the corrupt officer.

Also Read | Angrezi Medium BO : Despite Coronavirus scare, Irrfan Khan's film emerges a winner on Day 1

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.