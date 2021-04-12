Nawazuddin Siddiqui Celebrates As 'Baarish Ki Jaaye' Garners Over 100M Views

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's song Baarish Ki Jaaye has received a lot of love and praise from the fans. The song that marks Nawazuddin's debut in a music video is sung by B Praak. Inspired by a true story, the music video for Baarish Ki Jaaye tells the tale of a gangster who falls in love and marries a woman (played by Sunanda Sharma) with mental health issues. The lyrics for the romantic track are penned by Jaani, a popular Punjabi songwriter. Arvindr Khaira, who is known for Punjabi songs like Pachtaoge and Filhall, is the director of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's song.

Baarish Ki Jaaye has received over 111Million views on YouTube with over 2 Million likes, so far. The song was actively promoted on Instagram in the form of reels. The number of reels on Instagram featuring the song is over 700k. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Instagram post featured the details in the caption, along with another reel commemorating the benchmark. The actor's caption read, "100 Million views and 2 Million Like on Youtube and 700k+ Reels on instagram .. #keeploving #baarishkijaaye Keep Making Reels on Instagram".

About Sunanda Sharma

Sunanda Sharma is a playback singer from Punjab. She made her singing debut with the song Billi Akh. The song Tere Naal Nachna from the 2018 film Nawaabzaade marks her Bollywood singing debut. The 29-year old singer has also forayed into films, making her debut with Sajjan Singh Rangroot in 2018. The movie starred Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.

A look at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming movies

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently busy with his next romantic comedy film Jogira Sara Rara, opposite Neha Sharma. He was last seen in Raat Akeli Hai and Serious Man, both were released on Netflix. He will also be seen in No Man's Land alongside Eisha Chopra, and Tahsan Rahman Khan, among others. The actor will also star in Sangeen which is slated to release sometime in 2021. He will also star opposite Tamannah Bhatia in the film Bole Chudiyan. The movie marks the directorial debut of Nawazuddin's younger brother Shamas Siddiqui. A song teaser was released in 2019, which showed the actor rapping for the first time. The music release for the film was announced on April 10.

