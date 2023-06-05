Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Introduces Mystery Man, Shares Her Happiness

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife, Aaliya, recently opened up about finding happiness in her life once again. She took to social media and shared a post where she could be seen posing with a mystery man. She further reflected on moving out of a cherished, long-term relationship, which she shared with the Bollywood actor.

In the photo, the duo can be seen enjoying coffee at a cafe. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Aaliya stated that it took her 19 years to get out of the relationship she 'treasured'. She also highlighted that her children were, are, and will always be her priority. Emphasising on her relationship with the mystery man in the photo, she revealed that there are few relationships that are "bigger and beyond" friendship. She also questioned her social media followers and asked if she "has the right to be happy"?

Captioning the photo, she wrote, "It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?"

Her Instagram post raised the curiosity of several netizens who questioned her about the "mystery man". Some even congratulated her and wished her the best in her life. One of the users wrote, "Who is this mystery man? Anyway, congratulations you two!" Another one penned, "I hope you both find happiness in each other." "Stay happy you guys," commented another fan.

(Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya reveals she has rediscovered happiness once again | Image: Aaliya/Instagram)

Aaliya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's turbulent relationship

(Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya are living separately | Image: Twitter)

Aaliya and Nawazuddin are currently going through a divorce procedure and are living separately. Presently, Aaliya and her children have settled in Dubai. The divorce has not come through. However, the court advised them to resolve their issues amicably, keeping in mind the well-being of their children. The judge has given their children the freedom to choose where they want to reside, whether it is in Dubai or India. According to PTI, the problems between the two began in January this year after Aaliya claimed that she was allegedly being harassed at Nawazuddin's home in Mumbai. The estranged couple share two children Yaani and Shora. (Inputs from PTI)