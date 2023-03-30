Last Updated:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ex-wife, Children Summoned By Bombay High Court

The court will explore the possibility of amicably settling Nawazuddin Siddiqui's issues with his ex-wife for the sake of their two minor children.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his ex-wife Zainab Siddiqui to appear before it along with their two minor children on April 3 to explore the possibility of settling their issues amicably for the sake of the children.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sharmila Deshmukh was hearing a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition filed by the actor seeking a direction to his former wife to reveal the whereabouts of their 12-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had claimed his wife had brought the children from Dubai to India without informing him and this was affecting their education as they were not attending school.

