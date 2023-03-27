Nawazuddin Siddiqui Sends Settlement Draft To Ex-wife Aaliya After Filing Defamation Suit

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's public fallout with former wife Zainab aka Aaliya Siddiqui has a new development. After filing a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against his ex-wife and brother, the actor has now sent a settlement draft. According to sources, Aaliya's legal team has commented on the matter in court. Aaliya's lawyer Rizwan Siddique has allegedly received the settlement draft from Nawazuddin's legal counsel. Aaliya's legal team has stated that for any kind of settlement to materialise, Nawazuddin would have to withdraw the defamation suit.

The defamation suit, directed at Aaliya and Nawazuddin's brother Shamasuddin, is to counter the allegedly false narratives that have been circulating in the media, which as per Nawazuddin's legal team, has been a joint conspiracy on the accused duo's part.

Date set for court

The defamation suit is set for a hearing next week, on March 30. Justice Riyaz Chagla will preside over the proceedings. Nawazuddin's legal team aims to restrict the accused, from making defamatory statements about their client in the media.

Nawazuddin's demands

Nawazuddin's defamation lawsuit stands at a ₹100 crores. The actor has additionally demanded written apologies from Aaliya and Shamasuddin. As per Nawazuddin's narrative, his brother instigate Aaliya to falsely accuse him. The actor also alleges that both have swindled him off a total sum of ₹21 crores.

Shamasuddin's role

Nawazuddin alleges that he appointed Shamasuddin as his manager starting 2008, "blindly" redirecting all financial work towards him. Shamasuddin allegedly began defrauding his brother of money, spending it on property purchases. Nawazuddin alleges that on finding out about the fraud his brother had been orchestrating, Shamasuddin managed to convince former wife Aaliya to file a false case against the actor. Thereafter, the two accused allegedly joined forces and began blackmailing the actor.

The former couple's marital problems became public knowledge once Aaliya shared an account of how Nawazuddin "threw" the children and her out of their house. Nawzuddin retorted with his side of the account, relaying that Aaliya had kept their kids hostage for 45 days among other things. The ongoing saga also carries accusations of domestic violence, a public attempt at repairing the relationships, followed by more accusations involving Nawazuddin's mother.